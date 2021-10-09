The CW has released the official synopsis for “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found,” the October 27th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which will also be the hundredth episode of the fan-favorite series. Directed by series star Caity Lotz, the episode features the return of Wentworth Miller as Captain Cold and likely some other surprises along the way, as the Legends have to help Gideon — now a living person, stranded with the rest of the team in 1920s Texas — avoid losing all of her memories as the result of a virus that’s attacking her brain.

The episode will apparently go behind the scenes, seeing events through Gideon’s eyes and thus giving the audience a chance to see elements of earlier seasons in a different way. Klemmer was mum on any other potential returns, although he did name drop a few specific former Legends along the way, so feel free to speculate about who might come back in the comments below.

“Imagine Sara’s perspective, to be the last remaining,” Klemmer mused. “You obviously understand she’s always protective, just being the captain, but having literally every other Legend come and go makes her want to hold on to this current incarnation more dearly than ever. That brings us to the hundredth episode, which is also like a revisitation of all the Legends who have come before. I think it’s interesting to use the hundredth episode, that [Caity Lotz] directed, as a mirror to hold up to our current lineup, and to just see them against the original lineup. Yeah. Getting to have like Wentworth back on the show, or for somebody like Spooner to be like, get to see these secret scenes from season one that even the audience didn’t get to see…it’s like, ‘Oh my God, like there was a, there was a whole crazy show that took place, long before I ever stepped foot onto this ship.’ Like there were, there were hawk people. Sara was a bloodthirsty assassin. And there was a British guy named ‘Rip’ who was in charge. Every Legend who comes on the show assumes like, “The adventure starts with me!” But of course it started a hundred episodes ago.”

You can see the official synopsis for the episode below.

LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state.Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories.Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late.Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe.Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekham also star.Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will begin its seventh season on Wednesday, October 13th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, and air weekly at tha ttime. “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found” will debut on October 27th.