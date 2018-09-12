‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Address Being Left out of Arrowverse Crossover

Each year, fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse shows look forward to the big crossover event that sees the various heroes come together to take on a common threat and this year’s is especially exciting as it will see the introduction of Batwoman. However, the big event won’t include the heroes of Legends of Tomorrow and it turns out the show’s stars are just fine with being left out.

During the question and answer session of the show’s panel at FanX this weekend, Brandon Routh and Caity Lotz were asked about the crossover and both stars seemed to take the Legends’ exclusion in stride.

“We’ll just go on kicking butt over in our part of the world or part of time,” Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom, said. “While they’re busy doing whatever they’re doing we’re helping everyone else.”

Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, explained that the show’s exclusion made sense for practical reasons.

“I mean, our show really is quite different from the other shows so it doesn’t quite fit as well or as easily and just logistically crossovers are very difficult to do and so when you already have so many characters from Arrow and Flash and we’re like ‘hey, we’ve got our whole cast of eight!’ it’s very hard to work everyone in and still have great storylines so I think they’re really going to try to focus on building out specific storylines rather than staying surface with tons,” Lotz said.

Lotz’s comments line up with what Arrow star Stephen Amell told Digital Spy last month about how the upcoming crossover would shift its focus to the characters, as opposed to the “larger-than-life spectacle” that was the huge, four part Crisis on Earth-X event. And for Routh, when it comes to spectacles, there really isn’t a need for a huge crossover event for the Legends to shine. That’s something the show does every episode.

“Our show is like watching a crossover every week,” Routh added.

The Arrowverse crossover will Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11 on The CW. The Flash‘s fifth season will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 9th at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Supergirl‘s fourth season on Sunday, Oct. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow‘s seventh season will premiere on Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET, with Legends of Tomorrow debuting Monday, October 22nd, at 9 p.m. ET.