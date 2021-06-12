DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "Back to the Finale: Part II" Photos Released

The Legends are headed back in time, specifically back to the Season 5 finale and that means more Nate (Nick Zano) in eyeliner and the rest of the team in their finest punk rock gear. The CW has released photos for "Back to the Finale: Part II" the upcoming seventh episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 20th. Per the episode's synopsis, the team is heading back in time to try to prevent Sara (Caity Lotz) from ever being abducted by aliens at all, something that would prevent the events of the season this far from happening altogether. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.

BACK IN TIME – With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick, and Gary (Adam Tsekhman) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, and Olivia Swann also star. Glen Winter directed the episode, written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Back to the Finale: Part II" is set to premiere on June 20.