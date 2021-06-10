DC's Legends of Tomorrow Synopsis Goes Back to the Finale (Part Two)

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Back to the Finale Part II," the June 20 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, the team travels back into the season five finale, in the hopes of preventing Sara from ever being abducted by aliens, thus mooting the entire season to this point and creating chaos in the timeline. You know what they say, though -- sometimes you have to screw things up for the better. The episode also sees a pretty surprising moment for Sara and Mick, the final remaining OG Legends.

This is one of two synopses released today. The following week, Legends will bring the David Ramsey-directed "Stressed Western."

You can see the synopsis for "Back to the Finale Part II" below.

BACK IN TIME – With Ava (Jes Macallan) a wreck, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) the Legends make a last-ditch effort to keep Sara (Caity Lotz) from being abducted in the first place, even knowing that it will alter the timeline. Sara grapples with what she has just discovered about herself but is also shocked when Rory (Dominic Purcell) finds her on the mystery planet. With no time to spare, Sara, Mick and Gary (Adam Tsekham) devise a plan to help defeat Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian). Meanwhile, Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) envisions what her life would be like if she hadn’t joined the Legends. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan and Olivia Swann also star. Glen Winter directed the episode, written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Back to the Finale Part II" is set to premiere on June 20.