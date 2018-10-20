‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Pokes Fun at the Arrowverse in Parody Campaign Ad

Legends of Tomorrow may be the least serious of The CW’s DC shows and now they’re taking their fun, bonkers side and turning it on the rest of the Arrowverse thanks to a hilarious, campaign-style promo.

Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom on the series, shared the short video to his own Twitter account on Monday and while he assured fans it’s just a parody it’s actually a pretty clever promo. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In lieu of shiny promotional ads…we’ve gone gritty, real, & yes…political. We’re telling the truth about @TheCW_Legends.

VOTE #LegendsOfTomorrow today & you won’t regret it! Well, mostly. 😉 OBVIOUS DISCLAIMER:

This is a joke/parody. Voiced by: @NICKZANO pic.twitter.com/IhreCjAou1 — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) October 15, 2018

While the video definitely rolls, in classic Legends fashion, right into the ridiculous with faux endorsements from Beyoncé and Oprah, the general message that the series is a lot of fun and completely worth watching despite being different from Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl is authentic. The headlines shared declaring the show among the best are all real headlines.

The clever video Routh shared isn’t the first time one of the show’s stars has come to its defense, either. Dominic Purcell, who plays Mick Rory/Heatwave, took to Instagram back in September to declare his pride in being part of Legends as well as to explain that he’s no longer accepting the show being treated like a “joke” by others, acknowledging that the first season may not have been the strongest, but it’s grown leaps and bounds since then.

“First season of @cw_legendsoftomorrow sucked,” Purcell wrote. “We had to change it drastically. The writers, the creative team changed its course with a genius master stroke. Let’s have fun with it!!!! …Now we have a show that embraces the absurdity of the farce and the brilliant nature of its theme.”

When the show returns for its fourth season next week, it sounds like they plan to keep right on embracing the absurdity, too. The season will find the Legends trying to deal with a crop of magical threats they accidentally let loose into the world in their efforts to defeat Mallus last season.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu said. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

What do you think about the humorous promotional video? Let us know in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.