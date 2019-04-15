Caity Lotz Releases New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Music Video

So you know I haaad to make a music video for TONIGHT’S episode of @cw_legendsoftomorrow ✨ I haven’t gotten to see the episode yet but from what I hear… It’s our best episode yet 😁 I’ll watch it with you guys tonight !!! And than #arrow episode right after! Music by M.I.A pic.twitter.com/IzWkd3yOuh — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) April 15, 2019

Legends of Tomorrow may be headed back to Regency-era England in tonight’s episode “Séance and Sensibility”, but the heroes won’t just find themselves being prim and proper in the world of Jane Austen. Oh no, this is Legends after all, and the team will soon find themselves rocking out in a Bollywood dance number. While we’ll have to wait for tonight’s episode for the details, series star Caity Lotz is giving fans a sneak peek at the fun in a brand-new music video.

Lotz shared the short clip to her Twitter account on Monday, featuring Tala Ashe (Zari), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Charlie), Ramona Young (Mona), and Lotz (Sara) dancing around and lip-syncing with a distinct Bollywood vibe. You can check it out in the video shared above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will see the Legends dealing with two things at once — death of Nate Heywood’s (Nick Zano) dad Hank (Tom Wilson) as well as a magical fugitive in Jane Austen’s 1809 who is endangering literary history. Per the episode’s synopsis, the men on the team will be hanging out in the present to deal with Hank Heywood’s funeral situation while the ladies head to the past — and, clearly, a musical number ensues. According to showrunner Phi Klemmer, that musical number will center around Zari, offering an explanation and an outlet for much of what the character has been keeping inside as one of the more guarded members of the Legends.

“We just wanted to use this this conceit as a way of understanding why Zari keeps all of her feelings contained and what it would be like if they came out in a giant explosion,” Klemmer told Entertainment Weekly back in March.

For Ashe, while the musical number is actually the second time she’s done a Bollywood routine — the first being on NBC’s Smash seven years ago — the Legends turn is different as it is very based on the character Zari.

“In the Smash one, it was really fun and really incredible to be dancing alongside Anjelica Houston,” Ashe also told Entertainment Weekly. “This one was really, really character based for me and Zari’s story. It kind of starts in the world of Jane Austen in Regency-era, and then in the wonderful, crazy Legends way, we land in Bollywood. But all of it, at least in my mind, made sense for the evolution of Zari’s character.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Séance and Sensibility” below:

“LOVE IS ALL AROUND — When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen (guest star Jenna Rosenow), might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, Mona, Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves in 1809.

With Nate (Nick Zano) still dealing with family issues, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are forced into close quarters.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Jackie Canino.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Seance and Sensibility” airs tonight, April 15th.