‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Caity Lotz Teases Sara Lance & Batwoman Relationship

The Arrowverse is getting a brand new hero in Batwoman, and recently Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz addressed the possibility of a relationship with the new addition.

Lotz, who plays Sara Lance on Legends of Tomorrow, is currently enjoying a relationship with Ava Sharpe, a member of the Time Bureau. The upcoming crossover will introduce Batwoman into the Arrowverse, and Lotz was asked at San Diego Comic-Con if her introduction would cause any conflict (via Fansided).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Why would it cause conflict? Like maybe Sara’s gonna be like ‘Yooo’”, Lotz said. She then pondered the scenario and delivered a “Maybe” with a smile.

While she didn’t outright say no, it would take a lot for Batwoman (played by Ruby Rose) to disrupt what Sara has with Ava these days.

“I don’t know,” Lotz said. “I feel like Ava and Sara it’s more than a fling. So, some hot chick in a bat costume isn’t going to just pull her away. But you never know.” I don’t know.”

As for Ava, season 4 finds things going well between them. “Sara and Ava are in a really good place,” Caity explained. “They have a very healthy, nice relationship. Of course, that’s going to get challenged. But, right now….we good.”

As for season 4 as a whole, the stakes are quite high on a more personal level than they’ve been in seasons past for Sara.

“I think her big challenges is she had nothing really to lose before,” Lotz said. “It was just work, team, this and now she has a relationship and feels like for once in her life she’s not a screw up. We fixed time. She’s starting to have like the standard for herself. Stuff is going to start to happen and jeopardize her being able to balance the two. And, I think Sara really wants to have some normalcy and a real relationship and do human things. Her whole life she’s kind of missed out on that. That’s going to be hard, trying to hold on to that while being the captain of a traveling time ship.”

It seems Sara finally has some semblance of stability, and she’ll definitely need it after John Constantine joins the team. We can only imagine the chaos that will cause.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary“, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.