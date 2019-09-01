Jessica Jones Star to Join Legends of Tomorrow as Genghis Khan

When Legends of Tomorrow rolls around this winter, big-time superhero fans might recognize a familiar face across the aisle. According to a new report from TVLine, Jessica Jones alum Terry Chen will be joining The CW show as Gengis Khan in an episode of Season Five. The report suggests Chen’s character will be appearing in “Mortal Khanbat,” the episode directed by long-time Arrowverse star Caity Lotz — something currently in production.

Jessica Jones fans will recognize Chen as Pryce Cheng, a fellow private investigator the show’s titular character (played by Krysten Ritter) had fights with throughout the duration of the second season. Chen’s no stranger to genre television as he’s made cameo appearances in both Smallville and Arrow. Chen’s also appeared in Van Helsing and House of Cards for Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As TVLine explains, “Mortal Khanbat” will follow the Mongolian ruler as he tries to get acclimated to life in 1990s Hong Kong — something which will rejuvenate the conquistador’s passion of global domination.

Though directing her first Arrowverse episode is a feat in its own right, Lotz revealed in an interview last month that her character Sara Lance will also manage to get superpowers at some point this season.

“Sara will get a magical illness, which will turn into a superpower,” Lotz said. “She’ll learn how to make it a superhero power, which won’t necessarily be a good thing. It’s going to come with its challenges for sure.”

“I’m just really excited about having a superpower. I’m on a superhero show, and then all my friends are like, ‘What’s your power?’ I’m like, ‘I’m really good at martial arts.’ They’re like, ‘That’s not a power.’ ‘Dammit, you’re right. It’s not a power.’ So finally I get a power,” Lotz detailed. “It’s something where it’s kind of an illness and she’s going to learn how to turn it into something positive, which I think is really cool — taking a setback, something that’s difficult and challenging, and being able to kind of create alchemy with that and turn it into a positive. I think the negative part of the power [will affect] her personal life [more].”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season debuts Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c on The CW.

What historical events would you like to see the Legends deal with in the show’s fifth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!