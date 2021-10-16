DC FanDome 2021 took place on Saturday with the event showcasing the latest that DC has in store for fans across movies, television, comics, video games, and more and among the exciting offerings shared during the event was a special celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The CW series kicked off its seventh season on Wednesday, October 13th, and will air the milestone episode, titled”wvrdr_error_100 not found” on Wednesday, October 27th.





The milestone episode of the fan-favorite series is directed by series star Caity Lotz and will see the return of various familiar faces who have been a part of the show’s journey, including the return of Wentworth Miller as Captain Cold. The 100th episode will go “behind the scenes” as it were, to see the events of the previous seasons through the eyes of Gideon, the ship AI for the Legends who has literally seen it all. It will give fans a chance to see the past adventures in a fresh way while also paying tribute to the show that has become one of the most loved on television.



Series showrunner Phil Klemmer recently teased a bit of what to expect in the 100th episode, specifically talking to ComicBook.com about how the team roster has changed over the seasons.



“Imagine Sara’s perspective, to be the last remaining,” Klemmer said. “You obviously understand she’s always protective, just being the captain, but having literally every other Legend come and go makes her want to hold on to this current incarnation more dearly than ever. That brings us to the hundredth episode, which is also like a revisitation of all the Legends who have come before. I think it’s interesting to use the hundredth episode, that [Caity Lotz] directed, as a mirror to hold up to our current lineup, and to just see them against the original lineup. Yeah. Getting to have like Wentworth back on the show, or for somebody like Spooner to be like, get to see these secret scenes from season one that even the audience didn’t get to see…it’s like, ‘Oh my God, like there was a, there was a whole crazy show that took place, long before I ever stepped foot onto this ship.’ Like there were, there were hawk people. Sara was a bloodthirsty assassin. And there was a British guy named ‘Rip’ who was in charge. Every Legend who comes on the show assumes like, “The adventure starts with me!” But of course it started a hundred episodes ago.”



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series’ milestone 100th episode, “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found” will debut on October 27th.



What did you think of the celebration of 100 episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at DC FanDome 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.