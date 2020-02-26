Legends of Tomorrow Reveals a Major Twist in Charlie’s Origin Story

Last week on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) stunned Constantine (Matt Ryan) by revealing that while the Loom of Fate was a real artifact and something that he could use to save Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) it was also something that she had destroyed and scattered the pieces of across the Multiverse. That ended up not being the full extent of Charlie’s revelations, however, and in Tuesday night’s “Mortal Khanbat” the rest of the story emerged and it’s one that offered a stunning twist to the shapeshifter’s origin.

Spoilers for Tuesday night’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Mortal Khanbat”, below.

Throughout the episode viewers saw Charlie experiencing what can best be described as a haunting of sorts. She heard voices and, at one point, was even seemingly attacked by whatever it was she was hearing. By the episode’s end, however, Charlie could no longer avoid the reality of things. Charlie opened up to her teammates about what was really bothering her and why she had been hiding out in Constantine’s home. It turns out that Charlie is one of the Greek Fates. Specifically, she is Clotho, the Spinner, and had destroyed the Loom because she felt like people deserved to make their own fate. It was an act that enraged her sisters, Lachesis and Atropos, but for the most part Charlie had managed to stay one step ahead of them thanks to her scattering of the pieces across the Multiverse. Now, though, with “Crisis” having resulted in one, unified Earth-Prime, those parts were back in one plane of reality something that will make it much easier for the other two Fates to find Charlie. And when they do? They’ll kill her and anyone with her.

That Charlie is actually Clotho is both a deeply Legends twist and a fascinating twist on Greek mythology more generally. In Greek mythology the Fates were originally called the Moirai and consisted of Clotho (the Spinner), Lachesis (the Allotter), and Atropos (the Inflexible). How it worked was Clotho would spin the thread of life, Lachesis measured (or allotted) it’s length, and then Atropos would cut it with her shears. The idea of one of the Fates would go rogue and try to blaze her own path away from what is expected of her is one that very much fits in with the general idea that the Legends are themselves misfits choosing to make their own way outside of what one might expect of heroes.

Now, though, thanks to “Crisis” bringing the parts of the Loom all onto Earth-Prime, the Legends also have a new challenge to face in Season 5. Not only are they still tasked with hunting down the Encores and preserving the timeline, Constantine needs to get that Loom and save Astra while the Legends also help keep Charlie safe from her sisters.

Sure, Nate (Nick Zano) may have said that the team can take out “a couple old ladies” but this is Legends. It won’t be that easy.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.