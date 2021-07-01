Legends of Tomorrow Confirms The CW's Justice League Still Exists

✖

At the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover it was revealed that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) had put together something of a headquarters for Earth Prime's heroes, setting up a table with chairs bearing the symbols of each of the world's heroes in an old STAR Labs facility. This act established what comic book fans immediately recognized as an Arrowverse version of the Justice League complete Hall of Justice. It's a concept that hasn't really been touched on since, but the most recent episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow confirms that the Hall of Justice not only still exists, but that not every Arrowverse table has a seat at the table.

In "Stressed Western", the Legends find themselves in the Old West trying to stop an alien that happens to be a worm-like creature more or less attracted to feelings of anger and rage. Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) spends a lot of time and effort trying to keep the peace as it were to prevent the alien from attacking while they formulated a plan but ultimately hits his own breaking point. He ends up ranting about all of the things that have been on his chest for a while and at one point notes that he had asked for his own chair in the Hall of Justice, but had gotten only silence in return.

Nate had asked the Arrowverse's Justice League for a seat at the table but had been essentially rejected by non-response. It's one of those humorous little details that Legends is great for, but it does speak to the larger state of the heroes in the post-Crisis Arrowverse. Given that this season has not seen a crossover thanks to the constraints of making television in a pandemic, Nate's comment reminds us that the Arrowverse does have its own major team of heroes and that the Hall of Justice established at the end of Crisis still exists and still functions, even if the heroes haven't had to come together on screen.

Of course, Nate's comments also point out that even in a world that seemingly has a relatively limited number of known heroes, not everyone is considered important enough to be part of that big team. It also opens up some big questions about what the Arrowverse Justice League actually does since there have been some pretty big concerns across each show thus far this television season but no one has even mentioned making a phone call to the rest of the team. Fans will just have to wait to see if the Hall of Justice and the Justice League does anything more going forward in the Arrowverse or if they're just not answering Nate's call because they're more a concept than a team.

