Legends of Tomorrow Showrunner Breaks Silence on Dominic Purcell Exit Drama

Last month, fans of DC's Legends of Tomorrow were stunned when series star Dominic Purcell, in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, announced that he was leaving the popular Arrowverse series after six seasons, initially making it sound like his exit was connected to issues with the studio. He later followed up that he was joking and, after that, clarified that he was just "being emotional over stuff". Now, series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer is weighing in, saying that sometimes people just need a break -- and that he's looking forward to Purcell appearing on Legends in Season 7.

"I think [Dominic} summed it up pretty well -- not with his first post, but with his later posts," Klemmer told TVLine.

He continued, "I think everybody just needs a break from the show, myself included, and even when people leave the Waverider, there's always a seat open for people to come back. I'm looking forward to having him on the show next season."

"Deal isn’t done. I have no interest," Purcell wrote in one of the Instagram posts. "What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. I'm walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It's been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character — not an actor in the world could have done better."

After Purcell's initial post, he followed up stating that no one was forcing him to clarify things, though he did confirm that he would be leaving the series full-time with plans to return periodically.

"I am leaving Legends of Tomorrow on a full-time basis," Purcell wrote. "I will come back periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer. I haven't quit. My contract is up. 6 years not 7. I've never quit on a contract and never would. So to all the fans, you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically."

Purcell has been a member of the main cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow since its debut in 2016 portraying Mick Rory/Heat Wave, a character he debuted on The Flash as the accomplice of Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller). The series is currently in its sixth season.

