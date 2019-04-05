‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Goes to Hell in “The Eggplant, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Eggplant, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” the upcoming April 22 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. “The Eggplant, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” is an obvious play on the title of the classic C. S. Lewis Narnia story, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” but the graphic on the script Shimizu shared hints that Legends‘ episode will be a fair bit different than that wholesome book. The image features the title spelled out in emojis and, yes, it uses THAT emoji — after all, many use the eggplant as a stand-in for a specific part of the male anatomy.

You can see the official synopsis here: YOUR PERSONAL HELL — With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell). Brandon Routh also stars. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them.” Shimizu told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline. The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” Shimizu continued. “There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

That certain warlock? Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, but just because he’s there to help the team deal with these fugitives doesn’t mean he will be without mystery.

“The reason we held back on making him a Legend is we always wanted to keep that shroud of mystery around him,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained. “We didn’t want to have him acclimate ever to being integrated with the team… [We] selfishly wanted to create some new mystery around him for our show.”

“So between dropping off the dragon’s head and knocking on Sara [Caity Lotz] and Ava’s [Jes Macallan] door in the middle of the night in the premiere, he lived a very eventful five months,” Klemmer continued. “He was in a pretty good spot, relatively for Constantine, but we wanted him to be darker, more troubled, more mysterious. That’s something for the audience to have to unravel: What happened to Constantine during the offseason and why has he changed?”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “The Eggplant, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will debut on April 22.

