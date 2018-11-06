‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Introduces a New Member of the Team

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the magical fugitive they tracked down…took a different route than we have seen so far.

Rather than being banished to Hell, the shapeshifter known as “Charlie” elected to join the crew of the Waverider, taking the place vacated by Amaya at the end of last season.

…And we mean that literally, since Charlie will assume the appearance of Amaya going forward.

At the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be playing an entirely new role in Season 4. After previously playing Amaya Jiwe/Vixen on the hit The CW series, Richardson-Sellers will return as a new character named Charlie.

Her timing was perfect, since this episode centered quite a bit around Nate’s longing for Amaya, who left him at the end of last season, and even noted that Ray missed her as well, calling her the team’s conscience. Charlie used that later in the episode, taking on Amaya’s appearance in order to prevent the team from sending her to Hell. Annoyed by this, Constantine used his magic to trap her in that form, cutting her off from her shapeshifting abilities.

Charlie is British, and described as a “rebel without a cause” with ties to the mysterious portal of magic that the Legends opened. Apparently, the Legends stumble upon her and are unsure if she’s a friend or foe. Either way, she will definitely shake up the ship again.

As fans will remember, Amaya’s storyline was essentially put to a close during the season three finale, with her remaining in 1942 Zambesi to live out her destiny. But soon after that storyline wrapped up, those involved with the show reassured that Maisie would still play a role.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” Consulting producer Marc Guggenheim said after Legends‘ season finale. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.