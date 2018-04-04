‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Promotes Jes Macallan to Series Regular

Jes Macallan, who plays Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe, will return as a series regular in the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Her character, who was recently revealed to be one of at least a dozen clones from the future to serve as Rip Hunter’s “Ava,” has served in a number of capacities this season, and will be redefined again in next week’s season finale, since the last time we saw her she was fleeing the absurdity and confusion of working with the Legends.

“Jes has a power to captivate in person as well as on screen. She had been guest-starring on Legends for all of two days when one of our teamsters, the guy who had been driving her to set, told me that we ought to make her a series regular. He wasn’t wrong,” executive producer Phil Klemmer told EW. “We knew that we wanted Sara to fall in love with someone in season 3, and our challenge was to come up with a character worthy of our fearless captain’s love — and then the second challenge was to find a performer capable of playing that part. The door had barely closed on Jes, having just finished her chemistry read with Caity Lotz, that we all turned to each other and agreed that we had found our Ava.”

Macallan joined the cast at the start of this season, acting first as an antagonist to the Legends and later as a foil, friend, and eventual love interest to Waverider Captain Sara Lance.

The couple, dubbed “AvaLance” by shippers on social media, has become a fan-favorite in a series that has a surprisingly small number of romantic couplings considering that it’s chock full of beautiful people.

The series will also bring back Matt Ryan, who plays John Constantine, as a series regular. Since he slept with Sara during a break in the “AvaLance” relationship, and Ava showed some visible jealousy in their next appearance together, that could be a fun dynamic to explore next year as well.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Next week’s episode, the season three finale, will feature guest appearances by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Helen of Troy, Franz Drameh as Jefferson “Jax” Jackson, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, and more.