‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Caity Lotz on the Importance of Sara’s Bisexuality

Legends of Tomorrow fans can certainly expect a lot of twist and turns in Season 4, and it sounds like that will be the case for the ensemble’s captain.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with the cast of Legends of Tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con, where Caity Lotz teased what fans can expect next for Sara Lance/White Canary. As Lotz explained, she loves continuing to get a chance to represent Sara’s bisexuality onscreen, especially when in such a prominent role on the show.

“It’s cool.” Lotz explained. “I really love that we get to have, not only a female captain, but a bisexual female leader. So I think for representation, it’s been awesome.”

And going into Season 4, it sounds like Sara’s sexuality will factor in in a new way. Sara’s newfound relationship with Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) will give the team captain a new sense of purpose, which could conflict with the Legends’ whole M.O..

“And this season, Sara finally is starting to build a life that has some meaning. Like, she has something to live for now. Before, it was always like she had nothing to lose. And now, all of the sudden, she’s got this hot chick she’s really in love with, making some future plans. And that’s not easy when you’re on a time ship.”

As fans will remember, Ava and Sara kept each other at a distance when they first met last season, but ultimately developed a romantic relationship. While the pair had some brief speed bumps – namely, Ava realizing that she’s a clone from the future – they have since rekindled their romance.

Considering how well fans have responded to Ava’s introduction – and to Sara’s bisexuality being represented properly onscreen – it will certainly be interesting to see how audiences respond to what’s next for “AvaLance”.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer said of Ava’s fanbase. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing].”

“They tolerate each other as best they can.” Klemmer continued. “It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.