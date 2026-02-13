Solo Leveling Returns With a New Story Ahead of Season 3

2026 is turning out to be an underwhelming year for Solo Leveling fans with the Season 3 delay and the indefinite hiatus of the spin-off manhwa, Ragnarok. Thanks to the web novel by Chugong and the manhwa adaptation, the series quickly became a global phenomenon, popularizing both media among international fans. With such a massive fan following, the success of the anime adaptation was more or less guaranteed, but it exceeded expectations by breaking all streaming records on Crunchyroll. The second season premiered in Winter 2025, and the anime still hasn’t been renewed for Season 3. Based on the success of the series, a sequel will eventually be announced, but the delay is longer than expected.

Not only that, but Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, written by Daul Do and illustrated by JIN, is currently on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service, which typically lasts for eighteen to twenty-one months. At this point, Netmarble, the gaming company behind Solo Leveling: Arise, is keeping fans engaged with new origin stories focusing on underrated characters. The official website released the 27th Hunter Origin one-shot, featuring Meri Laine, an original playable character of the game.

Who Is Meri Laine in Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

As an orphan, Meri was adopted by the Laine couple, but continues to miss her friends at the orphanage in Germany. Unlike her friends who were still at the orphanage, Meri found a loving home in Finland. Several years later, seeing that she still keeps in touch with the kids at the orphanage, her parents took her to Germany to see her friends during Christmas, but Meri learns that all her friends have been brainwashed by Zero, a guild master who seeks her powers as a Hunter. She was kidnapped by the very people she came to look for, and the villain is determined to make good use of her.

Meri has always possessed potential as a Hunter, but she longs to live an ordinary life with the people she cares about. Unfortunately, she was influenced by Zero’s mind control and briefly worked for him. It doesn’t take long for her to pull herself together and attack Zero and his guild members. Just when she was about to kill the villain, Lennart Niermann stops her and informs her about how desperately her parents are looking for her.

Lennart is a character from the main story, and he is one of the most powerful hunters in the franchise. As Germany’s strongest S Rank Hunter, he also received his own origin story from Netmarble in June last year, which focused on his complicated relationship with his younger brother. After stopping her from killing Zero, Lennart helps Meri reunite with her parents, who shed tears of joy after seeing their daughter safe and sound. The one-shot ends with the tearful family reunion as Meri wishes her parents a Merry Christmas.

