HBO Max Is About To Lose One of 2024’s Best Movies

2024 was a uniquely challenging year for the movie industry as post-strike production delays resulted in a slimmer schedule and a weaker box office performance, but there were still a few gems. From critical darlings to massive blockbusters, and even a few groundbreaking indie films, 2024 delivered plenty of notable mentions ranging from Sean Baker’s Oscar-winning film Anora to Pixar’s blockbuster animated feature Inside Out 2. Movie fans hoping to revisit another one of 2024’s best movies are quickly running out of time to do so on HBO Max.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth entry into George Miller’s Mad Max franchise, is getting ready to leave HBO Max. The movie, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in an origin story of the titular character and her rise from her kidnapping to her ascension to the rank of Imperator, is scheduled to exit HBO Max on February 15th after joining the platform back in July. Although the movie bombed at the box office when it grossed $174 million against its massive $168 million budget, it earned a “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with a high 90% critic score. It was also well-received by the general audience with an 88% rating.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Is a High-Octane Origin Story That Expands the Dystopian Wasteland Lore

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga carried the hefty task of expanding the Mad Max lore as a prequel to the critically acclaimed Fury Road, and there’s no doubt that it succeeded. The film is an ambitious, character-driven story of survival, loss, and ultimately, hope that bridges Furiosa’s past with her actions in Fury Road. The film chronicles her 15-year transition from a stolen orphan into the legendary, hardened, vengeful warrior seen in the 2015 film, and along the way deepens the mythology of the Wasteland and transforms it from a simple setting into a living, evolving historical narrative with new locations, a deeper dive into the politics, and an expansive history. The movie balances that deep emotional storytelling with high-octane, practical-effect action, making it a powerful and exciting film.

Whether Mad Max gets to expand the Wasteland further is still up in the air. A Fury Road follow-up titled Mad Max: The Wasteland was announced all the way back in 2015. However, the box office setback of Furiosa seems to have stalled any future plans for the Mad Max franchise, though Miller has continued to express interest in getting a sixth movie in theaters.

Where to Stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga After It Leaves HBO Max?

Furiosa only has a few more days left on HBO Max, and Mad Max fans will want to make sure they stream it while they still can. The movie isn’t currently available on any other streaming platform, and it isn’t set to move to a different streaming platform this month following its February 15th HBO Max removal. It is possible it will reappear on a major platform in March or some point after, but the only guaranteed way to watch it will be either renting or purchasing it online.

