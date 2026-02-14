Nintendo Switch Games Normally $65 on Sale for $3 for Limited Time

Nintendo Switch games that normally cost Nintendo fans $65 on the Nintendo eShop are only $3.24 for a limited time. This is the result of a massive 95% discount that is live on the digital storefront until March 3. Unfortunately, for those who upgraded this year to the Nintendo Switch 2, there is no native Switch 2 version of the games in question; however, they are both playable on the current Nintendo console thanks to backward compatibility.

More specifically, until March 3, all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Saga for just $3.24. This is a bundle that includes two games, and thus, technically, Switch users are effectively paying $1.62 per Nintendo Switch game. To this end, Nintendo Switch users are saving over $60 on the duo of games.

A Classic Adventure Game Series

If you are familiar with the adventure game series, its history, then you probably know the name Leisure Suit Larry, though the series is best-known simply for its crude humor, which by today’s standards isn’t that noteworthy, but once was infamous. As a series, Leisure Suit Larry dates back to 1987. To this end, it is a borderline pioneer in the adventure game genre, and certainly for adult-themed games. It’s never been the most popular series, but some games in it are certainly cult classics. And collectively, it has sold more than 10 million units, which is nothing to sneeze at. Considering there are 10 mainline installments, this is about one million units sold per game. That said, there are four remakes to consider that ultimately lower this rate.

The two games included are not nostalgic titles from yesteryear, but the most recent games in the franchise. One of these games is 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, which was the first game in the series since 2009. Upon release, the crude adventure game earned a 72 on Metacritic.

The other game included is its 2020 sequel, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, which actually received a better reception than its predecessor, despite having less anticipation. To this end, it earned a 78 on Metacritic when it released. That said, it seemingly did not do well enough for a follow-up to be made. Meanwhile, the studio that developed both games, CrazyBunch, is in the process of shutting down. The series could continue with someone else, but this is obviously not ideal for its future.

Basically Free Nintendo Switch Games

The Leisure Suit Larry series is certainly not for everyone, but at less than $2 per game, these are basically free Nintendo Switch games. This is also the cheapest the pair has ever been available for Nintendo Switch users, and they are unlikely ever to be discounted more than 95%, at least on the Nintendo eShop. To this end, if you enjoy adventure games and don’t mind crude humor, then these two throwbacks are worth checking out at this insanely low bundled price. After all, this is about 25 hours of content for roughly $3.

