Did ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Just Drop an ‘Avengers’ Reference?

The Arrowverse may be populated with heroes from the DC Comics universe, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t love for the Marvel Universe to go around. It’s not uncommon for the various shows of The CW‘s connected universe of DC programs to make reference to Marvel — Spider-Man in particular is a favorite to be name-dropped. However, for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, it’s not just comics but pop culture in general that often gets a sly nod and tonight, it all may have come together in a clever Avengers reference ahead of the arrival of Avengers: Endgame in theaters.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, “Seance and Sensibility”, below.

Tonight’s episode sees the Legends dealing with the aftermath of Hank Heywood’s (Tom Wilson) death last week by showing up at his funeral to support Nate (Nick Zano). It’s an awkward situation for all involved. Nate is struggling with his conflicted emotions, having discovered that his father was involved with the torture of the magical creatures they’re trying to catch. Zari (Tala Ashe) is having to continue to pretend to be Nate’s girlfriend, and Ray (Brandon Routh) is feeling nervous because not only does Nate think that Nora (Courtney Ford) killed his dad, but now Ray is planning to meet up with her to find the truth. Oh, and funerals are no fun generally-speaking.

With all that in play, when Mona (Ramona Young) alerts Sara (Caity Lotz) that a magical fugitive has caused author Jane Austen’s books to vanish from history, the team is more than ready to ditch the funeral to save the day and that’s when Ray decides to invoke the Avengers by declaring “Legends assemble!” as a play on the rallying cry of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, “Avengers Assemble”.

It’s a pretty fun reference, especially with Ray filling that wholesome sort of Captain America-style role on the team as the designated “nice guy”. However, Ray’s call for the Legends to assemble is actually one up on the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have yet to hear Captain America — or anyone else for that matter — utter the iconic “Avengers Assemble” phrase. It’s been teased a few times, but never delivered upon. Now, with the end of the Infinity Saga just over a week from opening theaters, fans are hopeful that they will, at long last, get to hear the term used on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame.

As for the Legends, the idea of “assembling” ends up being applied kind of loosely. Hank’s funeral is far from normal with Constantine (Matt Ryan) already having noted that he can feel the energy around him, and Ray isn’t likely to be letting his teammates in on his planned meet-up with Nora. It certainly looks as if the Legends will assemble in different places, dividing and conquering to take on both the magical threat in the past as well as the not-so-resting-in-peace spirits at the funeral.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.