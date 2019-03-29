'Legends of Tomorrow' Goes Full Jane Austen in “Seance and Sensibility”

DC's Legends of Tomorow is set to go full Jane Austen on April 15, when the legendary author (played here by Jenna Rosenow of Neighbours fame) finds herself at the center of a magical alert. Given that Rosenow appeared in Neighbours vs. Zombies, and Austen's work has been appropriated for Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, it might be kind of fun to see whether that is the driection they decide to go in. Whether they do or not, "Séance and Sensibility" promises to be an episode that fans talk about for quite some time to come, since it sounds from the official synopsis, released moments go, that John Constantine will finally learn the truth about Neron.

On top of all of that, one of the show's more popular ships -- Ray and Nora -- seems poised to have some movement in the episode. The pair first became a fan-favorite item" when they spent some time together during her villainous days. As Nora has become more sympathetic, the trajectory the pair are on has become clearer. And thanks to recent events, quite a few people are aware of the chemistry between the pair (and the fact that Ray once helped her escape Time Bureau custody), leaving few obstacles in the way of their relationship moving forward. You can check out the synopsis below.

LOVE IS ALL AROUND — When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen (guest star Jenna Rosenow), might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, Mona, Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves in 1809. With Nate (Nick Zano) still dealing with family issues, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are forced into close quarters. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Jackie Canino.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. The series returns from its midseason hiatus on April 1, and "Séance and Sensibility" will premiere on April 15.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!