Captain Cold’s Happy Ending in the Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Finale Explained

Tonight's season finale of Legends of Tomorrow saw the titular group ultimately put an end to the Legion of Doom - but not in a way you'd expect.

While Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher) met a relatively tragic - but well-deserved ending - during the finale, the other three members of the Legion were transported to different points in time. In particular, Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) was sent to Central City, 2014, where his memory was wiped by his former partner Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell).

This may have seemed to some like an unfortunate ending to Snart's storyline, with Mick essentially sending Snart on his "destined" path. But in the grander scheme of things, it's allowing the character to have a much happier ending.

While the Snart that faced off against the Legends in season two was more stubborn and conventionally evil - a side effect of Thawne having plucked him out of 2014 - the Snart that ultimately joined the Legends grew significantly as a person, before ultimately sacrificing himself to save the team.

This ties directly into the dynamic between Snart and Mick that has gone on throughout the season, with Mick ultimately remembering his friend for the hero he became, and not the villain he once was. In wiping his friend's memory and dropping him back in 2014, Mick allowed Snart a shot the same shot at redemption that the Legends have given him in the past.

