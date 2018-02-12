‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Sara Reveals the Demon’s Name to Constantine in New “Daddy Darhkest” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Daddy Darhkest”, tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

The clip shows John Constantine (Matt Ryan) meeting with the Legends on the Waverider, seeking their help with an unusual exorcism. He reveals that the demon involved with the exorcism knows Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) — and Sara quickly realizes the connection. The demon is none other than Mallus (John Noble), the mysterious entity that has been tied to the Legends all season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The topic of Mallus has been a pretty complex one for Legends fans, with quite an array of fan theories popping up about his true identity. And according to Legends executive producer Marc Guggenheim, a handful of those could be on to something.

“You know, I would say the vast majority of them tend to be really wrong.” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last month. “Really, really wrong. You know, that said, sometimes someone gets it. You know, if you have enough people out there sort of theorizing, there are going to be a few people who are right, you know?”

So, how will Constantine factor into the conflict with Mallus? According to Ryan, Constantine’s role could very well extend beyond tonight’s episode.

“When [Damien Darhk] was first mentioned in Arrow, there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

Fans will get to see for themselves when “Daddy Darhkest” premieres tonight at 8/7c on The CW.