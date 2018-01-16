‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Addresses Mallus Fan Theories

Legends of Tomorrow is still on midseason hiatus, leaving plenty of time for fans to speculate about their unanswered questions. But what does one of the show’s executive producers think about the recent bout of speculation?

ComicBook.com recently asked Legends EP Marc Guggenheim if he keeps up with the various fan theories surrounding Mallus, the mysterious evil entity who has been haunting the team this season. As Guggenheim explained, he doesn’t personally explore any of the fan theories, but they are occasionally brought up by other writers.

“A bunch of my writers on both [Legends and Arrow] do read Reddit and the fan theories.” Guggenheim revealed. “That will often filter into the room.”

With Mallus in particular, the fan theories have varied pretty wildly, especially considering how little we still know about the villain. Fan theories have ranged from deceased characters like Leonard Snart/Captain Cold, to unsuspecting fan-favorites like Time Bureau member Gary. While Guggenheim didn’t address any particular theory, he hinted that all of the speculation could eventually amount to something.

“You know, I would say the vast majority of them tend to be really wrong.” Guggenheim explained. “Really, really wrong. You know, that said, sometimes someone gets it. You know, if you have enough people out there sort of theorizing, there are going to be a few people who are right, you know?”

Fans will get to see if their theories are right when Legends of Tomorrow returns Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.