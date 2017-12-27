New ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Theory Suggests the Time Bureau Is an Anachronism

Legends of Tomorrow has given fans its most high-octane season yet this year, as the show’s titular team travels around solving anachronisms. But as one fan of the show has pointed out, one of season three’s new components might actually be out of time itself.

Reddit user DToccs recently pointed out the wide array of information that Legends has provided on the Time Bureau, Rip Hunter‘s (Arthur Darvill) organization which is tasked with attempting to fix the timeline. As they point out, something in the Time Bureau’s origins doesn’t entirely match up, suggesting that their very existence could be an Arrowverse-impacting anachronism.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, let’s run through what we do know about the Time Bureau. In the opening minutes of Legends‘ season premiere, Rip explained that he “spent the last five years” of his life putting the Bureau together. When the Legends eventually visit the Bureau, they discover that it’s actually placed in Star City in 2017, and that they follow rules inspired by 22nd Century Time Master technology.

Sounds confusing, right?

If Rip did, in fact, establish the Time Bureau back in 2012, it would have a pretty big impact on the timeline of the remainder of the Arrowverse. After all, Arrow is set in that same city, and it’s hard to deny that a U.N.-sanctioned organization from the future would go unnoticed. Plus, would that mean that the Bureau dealt with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and his frequent changes to the timeline?

With that evidence, it isn’t too hard to conclude that the Time Bureau is in and of itself an anachronism. But don’t worry, it isn’t the only confusing one that Legends has hinted at in recent years. Between the mere existence of Lily Stein (Christina Brucato), the casual hints towards a Star City 2046 future, and the various other changes that fans have picked up on, the Arrowverse’s timeline has become something else altogether.

Legends of Tomorrow will return from midseason hiatus on February 12th, 2018.