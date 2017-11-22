‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast on Zari and Mari’s Totems

The mystical is having a moment in the Arrowverse this season. Zari joined the team this season on Legends of Tomorrow, meaning Amaya is no longer the only totem bearer around.

With Zari (Tala Ashe) wearing the totem that had belonged to her late brother, she and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) are bringing a different type of power to the team, one that can’t be explained away by metahuman abilities, technology, or years of training. And while the various foes the Legends encounter probably aren’t fans of these new totem powers, the show’s cast seems to be excited about it, largely because of the story opportunities the totems open up.

According to Ashe, how the totems connect is going to be something the show addresses this season.

“This season will deal with these totems and these totem bearers,” Ashe said in a recent set visit. “I don’t actually know fully how that’s going to play out but there is a unifying strength that comes from the totems coming together, and we may see more totems.”

Outside of seeing other totems, Zari and Amaya themselves will forge a bond over their shared role as totem bearers. Richardson-Sellers said that the two women form a sisterhood of sorts because of the totems.

“I personally love that storyline,” she said. “I think it’s a great sisterhood that forms. They’re literally a hundred years apart, so they are also traveling through time in order to try to understand each other. They come from such different worlds. But they are both women, women who have been outcast by society and who have grown up in very male-dominant worlds, so I think they do have this common understanding which will get explored, and through the totems as well.”

Of course, while Zari and Amaya are the characters most directly impacted by the totems, their teammates will also have to deal with the introduction of the more mystical aspects of the items and for the more scientific characters such as Ray Palmer/Atom, may find motivation and inspiration in the mysteries behind the totems and other magical elements this season. Brandon Routh said in the recent set visit that he thinks Ray would be intrigued by it all.

“I think Ray would be intrigued by it, as he was in love with Camelot and that type of thing growing up,” Routh said. “I think his excitement level would be very high in that area, and he would work to figure out how that works. And I actually think Ray is ok not knowing how things work. He would work to figured it out, but he wouldn’t be as frustrated as enticed and excited that he doesn’t know the answer. That’s what drives him is not knowing the answer, and not being frustrated but finding motivation and inspiration.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.