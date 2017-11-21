Grodd Looms Large in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Clip

The CW has released a clip from “Welcome to the Jungle,” tonight’s seventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

In the episode, the Legends head back to Vietnam in the 1960s with Zari (Tala Ashe,) Ray (Brandon Routh,) and Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) posing as reporters as they try to track down an anachronism. As you can see in the clip above, the heroes are surprised — Zari particularly so — when the leader they are taken to speak with is none other than Grodd, the super-intelligent psychic gorilla looking to escalate the Vietnam conflict into World War III.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ashe explained in a recent set visit that the telepathic gorilla is a massive shock for Zari, possibly more than some of the other things she’s seen since coming on board the Waverider.

“I think for the first few episodes, Zari is just trying to process everything she’s seeing,” Ashe said. “The telepathic gorilla is a lot. I think she does consider herself a member-ish of the team, so when things like that happen she’s just trying to wrap her head around it and it’s going to take her a while to really be part of them. But she’s also trying to do good and trying to do the mission because she really doesn’t have anything left in 2042.”

Coming face to face with Grodd isn’t the only challenge the Legends will face in “Welcome to the Jungle.” Sara (Caity Lotz) is still out of commission after last week’s “Helen Hunt” so the team is trying to handle things on their own, with Nate (Nick Zano) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) posing as military. Nate and Mick encounter their own surprise — Mick’s father, Dick Rory. The elder Rory isn’t time displaced, though. He’s a soldier in 1960s Vietnam, and his weapon of choice will come as no surprise, proving that the apple doesn’t fall all that far from the tree.

“Welcome to the Jungle” will air on Tuesday, November 21st at 9/8c on The CW.