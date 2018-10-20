‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Will Have Its Own Crossover During the “Elseworlds” Crossover Week

The Legends of Tomorrow might be sitting out of this year’s Arrowverse crossover, but it sounds like fans can still expect must-see TV that week.

In a recent interview with TVLine, the cast and crew of Legends previewed their own crossover of sorts, which is expected to happen while Supergirl, Arrow, and The Flash are involved with “Elseworlds”.

“During the week that all the other crossovers are happening, we will essentially be crossing over with ourselves,” showrunner Keto Shimizu teased. “[It will involve] alternate time periods.”

“That particular episode is insane,” Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, revealed. “I think they wanted to do something special since we weren’t going to be doing the [“Elseworlds”] crossovers… You’ll see a lot of different sides of the Legends.”

“I’ll just say it’s a lot of work for the people who are in those scenes!” Tala Ashe, who plays Zari Tomaz, seconded. “It’s fun.”

Given what we already know about Legends‘ newest season, there’s no telling exactly how that “crossover” will come together. This season is expected to pit the team against “magical fugitives”, which are characters from myths, legends, and fairy tales that have been scattered throughout time.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

But once those threats are dealt with in one way or another, it sounds like the Legends could still factor into a future crossover installment.

“People are already talking about crossover 2019,” showrunner Phil Klemmer said in a previous interview. “We’re on standby. I don’t know how that will work. There’s already a loose shape for it even though this year’s crossover isn’t done by a long shot. I was happy to have sit this year out just because we only have 16 and our run of episodes was so tight and integrated. It’s always a blast but it’s a departure. I’m glad we got to do a straight run this year.”

Are you excited to see Legends’ own take on a crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.