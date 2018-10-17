‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Finds a Fairy Godmother in “Witch Hunt” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Witch Hunt”, the second episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The photos show the Legends traveling to the era of the Salem Witch Trials, something that is further complicated by the arrival of a fairy godmother (played by Jane Carr). The Godmother is just the latest “magical fugitive” that the show will be introducing this season, and it’s safe to assume that the show will put a bit of a twist on her.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

A few of the photos also appear to show Nate Haywood (Nick Zano) getting acclimated to working with the Time Bureau.

“Nate is going to reconnect with his father [and] as such, Nate will spend a lot more time in 2018 — which will give him a chance to see the inner workings of the Time Bureau,” showrunner Phil Klemmer teased earlier this year. “Last season, Ava Sharpe and the Bureau served as foils to our Legends but this season they will be our allies.”

And as the recent Season 4 trailer showed, the magical mayhem appears to lead to Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) somehow being turned into a pig. How exactly the Legends will get out of that remains to be seen.

You can view the synopsis for “Witch Hunt” below!

NOT YOUR TYPICAL FAIRY GODMOTHER

When the magical Time Seismograph goes off, the team finds themselves headed to the Salem witch trials. Sara (Caity Lotz) notices that Zari (Tala Ashe) is taking this case personally when she promises to save a mom, who is being accused of being a witch. However, the team quickly learns that there is a magical creature in the town creating problems they hadn’t been expecting.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Ava (Jes Macallan) work together to try to keep their Time Bureau funding by proving to them that magic exists.

Matt Ryan, Dominic Purcell and Brandon Routh also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala.

Legends of Tomorrow will air Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Witch Hunt” will air on October 29th.