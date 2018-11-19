‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Spends Thanksgiving with a Sea Monster in “Tagumo Attacks!!!” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Tagumo Attacks!!!”, the fifth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode certainly seems to be Legends‘ send-up to Japanese monster movies, with some of the team traveling around what appears to be a 1950s-era movie set. Given the show’s proclivity for turning myths and monsters on their heads, it will certainly be interesting to see how things unfold this time around.

The photos also hint at Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) teaming up with Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), as the pair try to help an ailing John Constantine (Matt Ryan). As fans will remember, this week’s episode saw Constantine giving some of his magical energy to save one of the kids at Camp Ogawa, and it looks like Nora (who has been hiding out at a renaissance festival) could be the key to helping him.

“I am really curious to see, and really excited to go deeper with Nora and see, what is she like without the influence of her father, and without the influence of Mallus?” Ford told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “She’s been possessed since she was 13 years old — 13 into her thirties. So her father is gone, Mallus is gone, Ray gave her the Time Stone, so she’s out — and what is she going to do? Is she going to go straight and try to get a normal job somewhere and lay low, or is she going to go shake it up somewhere, cause some chaos? I don’t know. I’m really excited to see what happens.”

And finally, the photos hint at Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) joining the Heywood family for Thanksgiving, something that will surely get awkward on some level, considering what Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) recently learned about time travel.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Tagumo Attacks!!!” below.

“SOMETHING’S FISHY — A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it.

As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner.

Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star.

Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.