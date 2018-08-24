‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Showrunner Teases “Someone’s Getting Fired for This”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season already has some pretty great episode titles, but the hit The CW series may have just outdone itself.

New co-showrunner Keto Shimizu recently shared a photo of the episode titles for the first half of the season, which illustrate a pretty interesting progression. After the titles we already know so far – which include “The Virgin Gary” and “Wet Hot American Bummer” – the photo redacts the titles for episodes six and seven, while episode eight is simply titled “Someone’s Getting Fired for This”.

Could that just be a temporary title? Maybe. But would it be on par for Legends to have an episode actually titled “Someone’s Getting Fired for This”? Considering the fact that last season gave us “Guest Starring John Noble”, nothing feels impossible at this point.

The fourth season of Legends is expected to get as weird and wonderful as ever, as the titular team travels through history hunting down “magical fugitives” from myths and fairytales.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’” Klemmer continued. “He is not human, and we want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind.”

Thankfully, the team won’t be alone in their crusade, with John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), Alaska Yu (Ramona Young) and Charlie (Maisie Ricardson-Sellers) all expected to play larger roles.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” Klemmer said in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, disparate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.