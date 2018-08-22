‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Tease Constantine and Heatwave’s Dynamic in Season 4

The roster of Legends of Tomorrow is changing quite a bit in Season 4, and it looks like some growing pains will come with it.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Dominic Purcell, who will be reprising his role as Mick Rory/Heatwave on the hit The CW series, at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. When asked how his character will get along with one of the Waverider’s newest additions, John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Purcell hinted that hilarity will ensue.

“It’s going to be classic.” Purcell explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “As a bloke, I really like Matt. And I do know already that Rory and Constantine don’t like each other. I’ve seen a few scripts ahead of time, and the interplay between them is antagonism. And it’s f*cking hysterical. It’s just laugh out loud.”

Fans got a bit of a preview of this dynamic throughout John’s appearances in Season 3, particularly when Mick didn’t have the best response to “Trenchcoat” flirting with Leo Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller). As Purcell explained, that response is partially due to Mick’s apprehension about the team getting a new member.

“Of course it brings something new [to the Waverider].” Purcell continued. “We have a new dynamic, a new thing into this family. And I think that’s one of the things that Mick objects to. I think that’s where the clash happens.”

ComicBook.com then asked Ryan about that dynamic, and he hinted that John might take a liking to Mick for a completely different reason.

“We have some interesting stuff coming up together.” Ryan explained. I think that John likes him more than he likes John, just because he can provide a light for his cigarette.”

As Ryan previously explained to ComicBook.com, part of the fun of Season 4 will be navigating all of those unpredictable relationships with John’s new teammates.

“What’s great is — all the comic books I’ve read, there’s all these different relationships.” Ryan said. “Which, unfortunately, we didn’t get to explore in the show. But they’re all kind of relationships in which you can pick up a comic and kind of glean from them how they would interact. What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact. So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

Are you excited to see John Constantine and Heatwave interact in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.