Xbox Game Pass Just Added a New Perk for Ultimate Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass just added a new perk that makes its Ultimate tier even more valuable. While Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive option that the service offers, it comes with the most benefits by far. Not only do these benefits include a deeper catalog of games and day-one titles, but it also includes access to services like Fortnite Crew, EA Play, and Ubisoft +. Now, Xbox is trying to make Game Pass Ultimate even better, and it has done so without increasing its cost.

As of today, Xbox has announced that it has upgraded its cloud streaming tech and has given the biggest improvement to those subbed to Game Pass Ultimate. Specifically, games streamed on Xbox consoles, which includes Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S, will now be able to play games at a maximum of 1440p. This will make games that are played via the cloud look better than ever, and will also improve their responsiveness. While games can be played through the cloud at various tiers of Game Pass, Xbox has specified that this new improvement will only be available to those at the Ultimate tier.

Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Worth It?

So does this new upgrade make Xbox Game Pass worth subscribing to? Well, it’s hard to say. Game Pass Ultimate is quite costly and continues to retail for $30 per month in the wake of its price increase last year. Without an annual membership being available to lower this cost just a bit, that means subscribers will have to pay $360 per year to remain at the Ultimate tier.

Still, as mentioned, there are plenty of perks tied to Game Pass Ultimate that help make the subscription feel worth it. Today’s improvement to cloud streaming is a very welcome one, but it alone likely isn’t enough to justify jumping into Ultimate right now if you haven’t already. As we’ve seen in the past, though, Xbox has no problem continuing to bring about new perks like this to Ultimate over time to make it more enticing to subscribe to. With this in mind, even if you still don’t find the value proposition of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to be worth it right now, that could certainly change in the weeks or months ahead.

