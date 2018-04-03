‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Renewed for Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow has officially been renewed for a fourth season, The CW confirmed today.

Fans have been expecting this for a few months, after Legends EP Marc Guggenheim hinted that a renewal was likely. This was backed up by comments from network president Mark Pedowitz, which hinted that Legends and its fellow Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl) would be renewed for the 2018-2019 season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the moment, it’s a little too soon,” Pedowitz said. “We’re noted for announcing at winter TCA that we’re picking up shows, we just weren’t ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we’ll probably get around to it. I’m pretty confident we’ll see them all back.”

The fan-favorite ensemble show has gone through quite a few evolutions over the years, which have manifested in some pretty interesting ways in terms of ratings. So far in the 2017-2018 season, Legends has had a relatively steady performance, both following episodes of The Flash and as the main show on Monday nights’

The third installment of Legends of Tomorrow has seen the team go up against quite a lot, with the somewhat-complicated nature of the Time Bureau, a new Secret Society-esque villain team and the ever-mysterious threat of Mallus. At the same time, the team’s roster changed quite a bit, with Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) and Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) joining the team, while Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh) ultimately departed.

The renewal of Legends has been eagerly anticipated amongst fans since mid-March, when it was revealed that DCTV fan-favorite John Constantine (Matt Ryan) would be joining Season 4 in a series regular role. So now that that’s set in stone, fans will surely be excited to see what comes next.

Are you excited to see the Legends go on another season of adventures? Sound off in the comments below.