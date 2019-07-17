Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed

Production is underway on Legends of Tomorrow‘s upcoming fifth season with filming having begun earlier this week, but with things ending in a major status quo change for the eclectic, time-hopping, demon-fighting heroes it’s left some huge questions about what things might look like when the show returns. Now, thanks to a photo shared by executive producer Keto Shimizu on Twitter, we have at least one answer: the title to the season premiere.

Shimizu posted a photo of the cover page to the script for the season premiere revealing the title to be “Meet the Legends”. “As of yesterday, [Legends of Tomorrow] episode 501 is in production,” Shimizu wrote in part. You can check out the actual post below.

Now, as fans of Legends of Tomorrow have learned over the seasons episode titles usually have some sort of clever meaning, but considering that we know nothing about Season 5, any speculation as to what the title could be about would be simply that — speculation. However, as we’ve mentioned Season 4 ended up with a huge status quo shift. The season ended with Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) essentially sacrificing her place in the timeline — and the team — to save Nate Heywood’s (Nick Zano) life. That led to Zari’s brother being alive and well and having taken her place on the team because it was like the timeline, she came from had never happened. With a new lineup and a new normal, an introduction of sorts would certainly be in order.

It also goes along with the behind-the-scenes photo that was shared today showing Caity Lotz (Sara Lance), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood), Ramona Young (Mona Wu), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory), and Behrad Tomaz (Shayan Sobhian). Quite a few cast members are missing from that group photo, including Tala Ashe (Zari Tomaz), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Charlie), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and Olivia Swann (Astra Logue).

Given Legends‘ ever-growing ensemble, it will be interesting to see how they face their latest time-traveling challenge.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they complement each other in a really cool way [is appealing].”

“They tolerate each other as best they can.” Klemmer continued. “It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will debut in 2020 on The CW.