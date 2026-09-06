On Netflix 2 Years Ago, The DCU’s Biggest New Star Delivered an Action-Thriller That Should Have Started a Franchise

Lanterns has been incredible so far, with the DCU’s new Green Lantern Corps story introducing to the franchise two of the most iconic humans to have held the Green Lantern mantle: Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart. While Chandler is a seasoned actor who has appeared in all kinds of beloved projects, such as the MonsterVerse and Friday Night Lights, general audiences are more likely ot be unfamiliar with the latter, who has exploded onto the scene in recent years.

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Aaron Pierre’s first feature film appearance was in M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, while his background in TV started with projects like Prime Suspect 1973, The Underground Railroad, and another DC show, Krypton. However, one Netflix film from 2024 would change his career forever, leading to him appearing in an explosion of notable projects like Mufasa: The Lion King, Lanterns, and the upcoming films Man of Tomorrow and Star Wars: Starfighter.

Netflix’s Rebel Ridge Was One Of The Most Underrated Movies Of 2024

On September 6, 2024, Rebel Ridge was dropped on Netflix, introducing audiences to one of the best and most underrated action flicks of 2024. Directed by Green Room‘s Jeremy Saulnier, the film tells the story of Terry Richmond, a man who rides his bike to a small Louisiana town with a bag of cash in order to post bail for his cousin and buy a truck. However, when the police unjustly seize his $36,000, Terry becomes determined to get it back. Unbeknownst to the department, Terry is a Marine veteran who is an expert in a variety of close-quarters martial arts as well as firearms, meaning that he isn’t going to let the officers keep his money without a fight.

Although there wasn’t much hype surrounding the film’s release, Rebel Ridge wound up being fantastic, with many fans preaching to potential audience members about how good it was. The film holds 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it received near-universal acclaim. The film would go on to win a Critics’ Choice Award, a Primetime Emmy, and two NAACP Image Awards, and while this is impressive, it is only a fraction of the awards recognition that the film deserved.

Aaron Pierre is absolutely incredible in Rebel Ridge, and he is completely deserving of the fame that has come since the release of the Netflix film. Pierre manages to be sympathetic while also entirely intimidating, frightening the police and the viewer throughout the film. Pierre’s athleticism is given the spotlight in the film, with him performing some of the best action scenes of the year. It is impossible to overstate how fantastic Pierre is in Rebel Ridge, and viewers who are just discovering him from Lanterns need to check the film out.

Unfortunately, Rebel Ridge hasn’t been given notoriety that matches the acclaim it received. This could be because it was dropped on Netflix without much fanfare, meaning that it required great word of mouth in order to succeed. On top of that, Rebel Ridge hit Netflix the exact same day that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was released in theaters. While they do cater to different audiences, the Tim Burton sequel was a massive box office success, meaning that some of the eyes it drew may have been to the detriment of Rebel Ridge.

Rebel Ridge Could Have Easily Been The Next Rambo

There has been no word about a sequel to Rebel Ridge since the film was released, and since the first movie didn’t have a lot of cultural sway, a second one seems unlikely. However, the film could have easily spawned a franchise. Rebel Ridge has frequently been compared to 1982’s First Blood, a film that notably began the Rambo franchise. The Aaron Pierre movie could have followed a similar path, with Rebel Ridge 2 showing Terry’s time at war or future encounters he has with unsuspecting police, gangs, or other groups.

Unfortunately, it is doubtful that Rebel Ridge 2 will ever happen. Pierre’s schedule has gotten busy due to his commitments to the DCU and Star Wars, and Netflix probably won’t be willing to divvy out the cash required to get him to come back to Rebel Ridge now. While this is sad for fans of the original, there wasn’t a clear story for a second film, so it may be better to leave Rebel Ridge as a one-hit wonder.