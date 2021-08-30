DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Preview Released

✖

After a wild season of alien abductions, space adventures, and, of course, time travel, the season finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow arrives next week and now, The CW has released a preview. The episode, The Fungus Amongus" is the fifteenth episode of the show's sixth season and will air on Sunday, September 5th and will see the Legends fight back against Bishop's (Raffi Barsoumian) plan and will see Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) even willing to break some of the Legends' rules in order to do so.

And it's going to be pretty important that the Legends break those rules. This week's "There Will Be Brood" saw the team take some heavy losses with the deaths of Constantine (Matt Ryan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Mick (Dominic Purcell). With this being the Legends and anything being possible it is likely that all of those deaths won't be permanent, though this is certainly the end of the line more generally for Constantine. It was previously announced that Season 6 would be the last for the character on the series, though Ryan will continue on in a new role, that of a character named Gwyn Davies.

"I feel like the sendoff that they’ve given the character is great, obviously, within the context of the show," Ryan told TVLine. "I just didn’t want him to have a happy ending. Don’t give John Constantine a happy ending! No, he’s got to f—k it up!"

You can check out the episode synopsis for "The Fungus Amongus" below.

"SEASON FINALE – When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Fungus Amongus" will air on September 5th.