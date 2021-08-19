Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "The Fungus Amongus", the fifteenth and final episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is expected to bring a number of the series' surprising plotlines to a head, including the ongoing fight against Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian), which will apparently lead to Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) breaking some sort of key rule to fight him. You can check out the synopsis below:

"SEASON FINALE – When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop’s (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan."

There's a lot about the Season 6 finale that could be intriguing for fans, including the news that Matt Ryan will be leaving the role of John Constantine going into Season 7. While Ryan will remain on the series as a newly-created role of Dr. Gwyn Davies, the idea of Constantine leaving the fold of the show has definitely gotten fans emotional.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan said in a statement when the news was announced. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Fungus Amongus" will air on September 5th.