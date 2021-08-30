DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's Everything You Missed in "There Will Be Brood"

The end of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season is almost here and while the past few episodes have seen the heroes staying in the present as they deal with Mick's pregnancy, Constantine's dark addiction and the unexpected arrival of Bishop, this week's penultimate episode will see at least part of the team head back to 1920s Texas where Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) is met with an unexpected revelation about her past that could change everything. With "There Will Be Brood" being the last episode before the season finale next week, it's a safe bet that there's a lot of major developments packed into the hour. On top of that, the episode is directed by Legends alum Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who previously played Amaya Jiwe/Vixen in Seasons 2-3 and Charlie/Clotho in Seasons 4-5. Need to get caught up on all the details of the episode? We've got you covered. Read on for our recap of "There Will be Brood", this week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but be warned that there are spoilers beyond this point.

Stowaways Zari goes to Constantine's house and finds a mess of glass and blood. She confronts Constantine, who claims he's feeling better than ever. Moments later, the team comes in behind her to ask where Bishop went. Constantine admits that she's helping Bishop now. They soon realize they're dealing with a projection of Constantine. On the Waverider, Bishop and Constantine hijack the ship and take off, with Astra and Spooner still on board. prevnext

Mom? Astra and Spooner hide (magically) while Constantine and Bishop sort out their destination to find the Fountain. After some discussion, they chart a course that leads them to Texas in 1925. Astra and Spooner realize it's up to them to stop Constantine and Bishop. Soon upon arriving, however, Spooner comes across a woman who is extremely familiar when the woman starts to help an injured man. Spooner thinks it's her mother, though she can't explain why. Spooner assists the woman, Gloria, in helping the man, but the boss comes over and wants the injured man sent right back to work. The boss then tries to buy the woman's land, but she refuses. She's repeatedly refused his offer and when he goes to intimidate her, Astra and Spooner step in, driving him away. Gloria wants to thank them with a hot meal and Spooner is more convinced than ever that the woman is her mother. Astra reluctantly goes with her. prevnext

The Fountain Elsewhere, Bishop and Constantine go looking for the Fountain but find it dried up. Constantine is upset, but Bishop reveals that the mushrooms they've found there are a good sign, suggesting that the mushrooms (which are apparently an alien life form) are connected to the Fountain which is an alien being. Bishop says he can take some samples and make the Fountain "synthesize" with him. Spooner and Astra visit with the woman. She tells her her life story, including that she has a daughter. That daughter is playing near the Fountain and Constantine goes to speak with her. The girl is gathering mushrooms for her mother, who is a healer. Constantine shows her some of his magic. She gives him a flower, but when he touches it, something happens and he asks her name. It's Esperanza Cruz, young Spooner. Young Esperanza goes home and brings Constantine with her. prevnext

Intergalactic Instagram At Constantine's house, the rest of the team is trying to figure out how to stop John as well and Mick is panicking about his eggs. They decide to reach out to Kayla and decide to post a photo of Mick with fake eggs on what is essentially alien Instagram and tag Kayla in it to lure her there. It takes a bit, but the plan works and Kayla shows up. They fill her in on the situation. Mick also tells her that he has real feelings for her. Kayla reluctantly teams up with them to save the eggs. prevnext

Saving Gloria At dinner, Spooner chats a bit with her younger self before she and Astra get a private moment with Constantine. Constantine knocks everyone out and then shows Spooner her mother's actual fate. She's murdered by the corrupt oilman from earlier that very night and young Spooner runs into the woods where she falls and hurts herself, bleeding onto the fountain which signals the Fountain, which is an alien, who takes her away. Constantine tells her that she can save her mother. Spooner tells Astra that she's going to do it, that she's going to stay and save her mother to give her younger self a chance at a normal life and she gave Constantine her blood as he asked. On the Waverider, Bishop gives Constantine a serum he's created. It will purify Constantine briefly and thus trick the Fountain into believing that he's worthy. Astra confronts Constantine and tells him to come back to the team, but he blows her off and tells her that her mom would be turning in her grave if she knew that Astra was dabbling in magic. He sends her back to Spooner's mom's house where, sure enough, the oilmen show up. Spooner reveals to Gloria that she's her daughter in the future and that she is going to protect her. prevnext

The Fountain Astra cautions Spooner that her actions will change history. Astra really doesn't want to lose her friend. Gloria tells Spooner that they have to let history play out the way it is supposed to. She tells Spooner that she became exactly the person she hoped she'd be and that she was meant to find her again, there in the past. Astra says she will get Esperanza to the Fountain, Spooner should stay with Gloria. At the Fountain, Constantine pours Spooner's blood to summon it and it works. The Fountain appears. Gloria says a tearful goodbye to young Esperanza then goes outside with Spooner to speak with the oilman. However, with the Fountain active, Spooner now has magic and when they raise their weapons to shoot Gloria, she uses it to stop them, making them feel the pain she felt. She drives them away just as Astra and Esperanza arrive at the Fountain. The Fountain takes Esperanza just as it did in the past. prevnext