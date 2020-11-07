Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Teases She's Back to Work for Season 6

✖

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made nearly every aspect of life as we know it different, especially film and television production. After being shut down for months earlier this year, things are getting back to a new normal of sorts with different projects back in front of cameras. It's a major undertaking given the various strict health and safety requirements in place to protect casts and crews from the spread of coronavirus, but even with those new guidelines some things simply don't change -- and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz is celebrating one of those things. Lotz took to social medial on Friday to share her gratitude about a very specific aspect of filming The CW series.

On Twitter, Lotz wrote "Oh the infamous fraterdays. How I've missed you." Several fans quickly chimed in, wondering what exactly a "fraterday" is which prompted Lotz to explain that the term refers to something that sounds like a pretty long shoot.

"When we start filming Friday but finish Saturday," Lotz explained to a fan.

Oh the infamous fraterdays. How I’ve missed you. — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 7, 2020

Production on the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow has been underway for roughly a month now. Back in October, the show's official Instagram account shared some behind-the-scenes photos of production, including one that highlighted a few of the COVID-19 safety protocols that allow the series and other of The CW's Arrowverse shows to get back to work -- particularly the wearing of masks and face coverings.

While those safety protocols present new challenges for the show's production, it's not the only challenge DC's Legends of Tomorrow faces. The show somehow manages to go bigger and bolder every year, something that series writer Grainne Godfree spoke a bit about during the show's DC FanDome panel this fall.

"Every season we try to go bigger and zanier, which is also interesting this season when we're trying to be safe and film during possible quarantine," Godfree said. "But I feel like if any show can do it the Legends can do it."

You can check out the synopsis for the show's upcoming sixth season below.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in spring 2021.