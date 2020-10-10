Legends of Tomorrow Resumes Filming With a Group Mask Photo

✖

The heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow are back in action, fighting to save the timeline and find their wayward captain Sara Lance. And to kick off the fresh season, they're sharing a group shot with their covid masks. In the new image, John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian), and Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) huddle around the camera, masks on their faces, accompanied by a number of behind the scenes shots.

The behind the scenes materials vary between playful things like playing guitar, and more serious things like Swann taking her covid test. The shots were taken over the last day or so, as the cast reassembled for the first time in months to shoot the show's sixth season.

You can see it below.

"Every season we try to go bigger and zanier, which is also interesting this season when we're trying to be safe and film during possible quarantine," writer Grainne Godfree said during the show's panel at DC FanDome. "But I feel like if any show can do it the Legends can do it."

Here's the synopsis for the forthcoming season:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in spring 2021.