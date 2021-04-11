DC's Legends of Tomorrow Takes on Aliens in Season 6 Trailer

✖

In less than a month the heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will be back for even more zany adventures, but in the series' upcoming sixth season will see the Waverider crew dealing with a new threat as they head on their mission to not only protect the timeline but rescue Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) as well: aliens. Now, a new promo for the season is giving fans their first look at the aliens they have to rescue Sara from as well as find hiding throughout history.

That's right, in the new trailer -- which you can check out below -- Nate (Nick Zano) notes that "there are aliens gathered throughout history". And while aliens might be a little bit of a new type of challenge for the Legends, it certainly seems like the upcoming sixth season will very much be the same kind of hijinks fans have come to love from The CW series.

Season 6 of Legends will also bring some other major change to the time beyond their alien chase. The team will be getting a new member as part of their mission, Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) who will bring a very unique perspective to the team.

"She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has kind of got a thirst for vengeance," producer Grainne Godfree explained during the show's DC FanDome panel last August. "And so she's going to come up with the ship and, you know, she's not going to be the lovable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they're gonna all have to react to her, and I think it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

"If everyone who joins the ship is our best friends immediately, I mean, where's the story?" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu added. "You've got to earn your spot in the family."

The season will also see both Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekhman (who play Behrad and Gary respectively) promoted to series regulars along with Olivia Swann (Astra) returning as well. Arrow star David Ramsey is set to appear in a mystery role. There will also be some interesting guest stars this season as well, including Nic Bishop as a General Kilgore -- a riff off of Dr. Strangelove's General Buck Turgidson -- and Raffi Barsoumian as a sadistic genius who "treats all living creatures -- human and alien alike -- as his scientific playthings." You can check out the official season description below.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns Sunday, May 2nd at 8/7c on The CW.