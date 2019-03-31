‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Takes a Road Trip in “The Getaway” Photos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s midseason premiere is just a day away, but fans already have a new look at what’s to come. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “The Getaway”, the tenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

While the context is still not entirely clear, we know the episode will revolve around the team kidnapping Richard Nixon in the 1970s, which they are forced to do while driving around an RV. And if these photos are any indication, that will be as eventful of a trip as fans would probably expect.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Getaway” below, and read on to check out the episode’s photos!

“WHO IS TELLING THE TRUTH?

When Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) commandeers the Waverider in 1973, the Legends find themselves on the run in an RV after kidnapping the President who is only able to tell the truth. With the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan), they discover the reason that none of them can lie making for an uncomfortable family road trip.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), with the help of Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman), work together to find out what Hank is really up to.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Getaway” will air on April 8th.

