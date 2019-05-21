Legends of Tomorrow Teases a Major New Threat in Season 4 Finale

Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 4 conflict came to a close tonight, dropping a pretty off-the-wall season finale full of twists and turns. Of course, it wouldn’t be a season finale without a pretty big tease of what’s to come.

Obviously, spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, “Hey, World!”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw the team dealing with a Neron-possessed Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) attempting to stoke fear in 2019 by making people terrified of magical creatures. The team eventually decided to make Heyworld, Nate’s (Nick Zano) childhood idea of a magical theme park, into a reality, as a way to improve human and magical creature relations. Meanwhile, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) attempted to retrieve Ray’s soul from Hell, which was complicated by the older version of Astra Logue (Olivia Swann). They eventually found Ray (who was trapped with Vandal Savage), and were able to successfully take his soul from Hell. But as they realized, Ray’s soul could only be returned to Neron’s body once Nate was in danger of being killed.

The Legends made Heywood into a reality, in an attempt to put on a stage show showing how good magical creatures can be. Neron was drawn out by it, and began to strangle Constantine — only to realize that he and Nate were pretending to be each other. This drew Neron out of Ray’s body and sentenced him to hell. Worried that Nate had died, the Legends began singing James Taylor, which created enough love energy to bring him back.

At the end of the episode, Astra was shown bringing the souls of an array of evil people up from Hell, proclaiming that “everyone deserves a second act”.

…Yeah, that doesn’t seem promising for the Legends.

With the older version of Astra making her debut in last week’s penultimate episode, some Legends fans assumed that wouldn’t be the last we saw of her, and it looks like that will definitely be the case.

“And in the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com before tonight’s finale. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out. I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless. He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

What do you think of Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 5 tease? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legends of Tomorrow will return sometime in 2020.