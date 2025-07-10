7 MCU Characters That Could Outsmart DC’s Batman

The DC Universe is home to what feels like most of the powerful characters in comic books. The face of the franchise, Superman, can only be hurt by a single rock and has a bevy of incredible abilities, including super-strength and heat vision. Meanwhile, figures like the Spectre and Doctor Manhattan are essentially omnipotent, giving them a leg up in any conflict. However, none of those characters get the respect that Batman does. The protector of Gotham City is nothing but a man in a suit with a massive brain. Sure, he is an expert at hand-to-hand combat, but that doesn’t matter all that much when facing off against villains like Darkseid.

The old adage is that “Batman can beat anyone with prep time.” It’s hard to argue with the statement because the Dark Knight has defeated countless villains while punching above his weight class. However, he hasn’t played around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox yet, and there are more than a few characters in it that could beat him in a battle of wits.

1) Shuri

Wakanda is the most technologically advanced nation in the MCU, and Shuri is the one responsible for that. She can do just about anything with vibranium, from creating suits of armor to building railway systems. Batman, while just as gifted, doesn’t have access to vibranium, and if Shuri’s the one going up against him, he’s unlikely to get his hands on any. Whatever invention Shuri cooks up for the Caped Crusader is sure to make him wish he didn’t mess with Wakanda.

2) Rocket

Due to growing up in outer space, Rocket has seen it all. His engineering prowess is second to none, with even Ronan the Accuser and Ego the Living Planet being unable to avoid his tricks. But what Rocket really has going for him is his appearance. In a fight against Batman, the DC hero may not think twice about crossing paths with a raccoon. By the time Batman figures out what’s going on, it’ll be too late.

3) The Leader

Despite being the villain in only one MCU movie, Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, has had his hand in the cookie jar for many years. By making Thunderbolt Ross his puppet, he potentially tore the Avengers apart by pushing him to back the Sokovia Accords. The Leader would never be able to beat Batman if the two met face-to-face, but the villain could take steps to ensure his enemy never gets close to him.

4) Loki

Batman has fought his fair share of gods, and the Loki from the early days of the MCU probably wouldn’t stand a chance against the Dark Knight. However, the current Loki, the one holding the multiverse together, has a clear head and a massive bag of tricks. If the Asgardian is really able to focus and use his illusions, there’s a good chance he can trick his opponent for long enough to give him a window to strike.

5) Iron Man

Tony Stark is Marvel’s equivalent of Bruce Wayne. Like Batman, he’s rich, super smart, and enjoys moonlighting as a hero. Not even Batman’s brain can crack time travel, though, and while Iron Man is unlikely to abuse the power, he has access to it. Tony also proves to be pretty resourceful without his suits of armor, such as when he goes toe-to-toe with the Winter Soldier.

6) Daredevil

Daredevil may not be as smart as Batman, but he still has some tricks up his sleeve. If Matt Murdock gets to the Dark Knight first, he can use his superhuman senses to get the jump on him. While Batman is sure to have a countermeasure to disorient Daredevil, he’s not going to find an easy target when he starts throwing punches at the vigilante.

7) Druig

It’s hard to think of a reason that Druig would have beef with Batman. After all, the Eternal likes to keep to himself. However, if the two came to blows, the Caped Crusader would have trouble. For starters, Druig can control minds, which the comics and movies have proven Batman is susceptible to. There’s also the problem of Druig’s durability, as he’s far tougher than the bad guys in Gotham.

