Legends of Tomorrow Gets a New Intro After “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

Now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and Arrow’s series finale are in the books, The CW‘s Arrowverse of shows are all operating on a completely new ground. Fans have gotten to see what that entails across Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning, and now Legends of Tomorrow. The second official episode of the show’s fifth season has already brought some major changes — right down to the show’s introduction. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, fans got to see a brand new opening sequence for the series, which pans over a montage of each of the show’s characters before ending on the logo. Legends is the second Arrowverse series yet to get an introduction like this, after The Flash debuted a new one earlier on Tuesday night.

I AM OBSESSED WITH THE NEW OPENING CREDITS #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/0udxsZzPDi — New Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) February 5, 2020

Not only does the intro showcase how Legends is going to operate in a post-“Crisis” world, but it sums up the show’s eclectic sensibility in some delightful ways.

“It doesn’t have that built-in fan base like if you grew up with the Superman, Supergirl type of characters that just have been huge forever. And so a show like ours, where you have new characters and people are having to create their own relationships and starting fresh with these characters, that’s been a lot of fun,” series star Caity Lotz told ComicBook.com. “It means a lot. The fans embrace our weirdness. It’s good to know when we’re just having fun and we’re playing, people are into it. And I think the fact that we don’t take everything too seriously is really what makes it so fun. And there is. It’s like a punk rock thing. ‘F–k it. Why not?’ pretty much defines our show.”

“It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended,” showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told ComicBook.com. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing]. They tolerate each other as best they can. It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly, people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.