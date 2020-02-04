The Flash Gets a New Intro After "Crisis on Infinite Earths"

The Flash finally returned from midseason hiatus on Tuesday night, ushering in a whole new era of Arrowverse storytelling in the process. The series was the final of The CW's superhero shows to pick up after the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, and it's safe to say that the event had a major impact on the show. That was true almost from the episode's opening minutes, which made a major cosmetic change to how installments of the series are traditionally introduced. Spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "Marathon", below! Only look if you want to know!

Early on in the episode, fans were treated to a brand new introduction for the series, which takes on a much more cinematic look than the show's usual title card. The sequence showed a montage of each of the show's main characters, before triumphantly ending on the series' logo. You can check out a video of it before.

While the Arrowverse shows have certainly experimented with new intros in the past, this new kind of sequence is something relatively new for the fictional universe. Sure, it's not as profound as Smallville's opening fanfare, but it's still an epic way to start new episodes of the series. And in a way, the new sequence signifies the post-"Crisis" direction that the series is expected to head in.

"When I first read the pilot, and then I saw the pilot, I always assumed that ["Crisis on Infinite Earths"] would be the series finale," former showrunner Todd Helbing previously explained to ComicBook.com. "So yeah, I like it a lot, moving it up. Look, there are so many things we can do after that. I think it's a nice way to get to that sooner than later, and it has changed my view of the show. I think it actually sort of is going to inject a new sense of energy into the show, which in a season-six show you always want. I think the timing is perfect."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

