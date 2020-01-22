Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz Teases Brandon Routh’s Return

Now that the Crisis on Infinite Earths has been averted, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are getting back to their usual time-hopping antics with the looming specter of another major cast exit. It will be a bittersweet ending for the fifth season of The CW series, which will see the departure of original cast member Brandon Routh as well as his wife Courtney Ford, who play Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk respectively. Routh’s absence will be particularly glaring, as his superhero persona of the Atom has played a major role in Arrow and other CW shows over the last few years.

Fellow cast member Caity Lotz, who has starred in every season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow alongside Routh, spoke about her co-stars’ departure in the upcoming season, leaving the door open for a possible return.

“It was really sad! We didn’t want Brandon to leave. But there was lots of cake and, you know, celebrating the time together,” Lotz told CBR. “Brandon and Courtney are going on to do great things. And on these shows, once you’re gone, you’re never actually fully gone.”

This is hardly a s surprise considering characters such as Wally West and Jefferson Jackson have appeared after their series exits. Routh in particular has played a major role in the ongoing series of DC Comics shows on The CW, recently reprising his big screen version of Superman for the Crisis crossover. And while the series has already introduced his possible replacement with Ryan Choi in the crossover, Routh’s Palmer still has a role to play on Legends of Tomorrow.

The actor has looked fondly upon his time in the DC Universe, praising the fans of Legends of Tomorrow for making the show a success.

“My final day of filming with my #LegendsFamily. I love you all & appreciate the 5 seasons we’ve spent together,” Routh wrote on Instagram last year. “It hasn’t always been easy, but I think that’s what makes it harder to leave—getting through the growing pains of the first few seasons has bonded us. And made the last three seasons a blast! I’ve never been at a job this long, so this is new for me. I think I will miss you all and the fun we’ve had making this silly show on the #Waverider—as much as I’ll miss bringing #RayPalmer to life. Love & blessings on a great finish to the season.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9pm EST on The CW.