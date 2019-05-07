Legends of Tomorrow: “Terms of Service” Preview Released

Monday’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow may have seen the heroes quite literally frozen while trying to locate Constantine and a Neron-posessed Ray while Gary’s deal with the demon left him literally possessing everyone at the Time Bureau, but things are about to go from bad to worse when it comes to the whole demon situation. The CW has released a promo for next week’s “Terms of Service” and in it, technology is about to send everyone to hell.

As one might guess, that technology situation is one engineered by Neron looking for a way to claim a lot more souls by getting them to agree to — you guessed it — the terms of service on a popular phone app. Those terms hand over the user’s soul to Neron in an interesting twist on the “deal” with the devil situation that is closer to Neron’s comic book origins than regular simple possession. Originally introduced as the main antagonist behind Underworld Unleashed, a miniseries from Mark Waid and Howard Porter, Neron represents the “deal-maker” version of the Devil and spent most of that story urging heroes and villains to sell him their souls in exchange for increased powers, increased longevity, and other such perks.

For the purposes of “Terms of Service” it seems like those benefits are the app itself — not a great trade really — but the episode will see the team have to deal with more than an evil app. Constantine descended into Hell this week and next week we’ll see him having to make a tough choice about who to save while he’s there.

You can check out the synopsis for “Terms of Service” below.

SELLING THEIR SOULS — With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell. Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by episodes of Arrow on The CW.