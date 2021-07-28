DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "The Final Frame" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Final Frame", the eleventh episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, August 8th, and will be directed by series star Jes Macallan. The episode will see the Legends once again dealing with an alien abduction of sorts when they end up in a cosmic bowling ally against their will with their only way home dependent upon them defeating the other bowling team.

But as you can see in the photos it isn't just bowling that the Legends have to deal with. Wedding planning for Ava and Sara's wedding is ongoing and Nick and Zari try to have a romantic date, but from the looks of things, that doesn't go especially well. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Final Frame" airs on August 8th.